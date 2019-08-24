Silver Alert: Police search for missing southern Indiana man

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert to help find a missing southern Indiana man late Friday night.

Leo T. Moreland, 55, of Charlestown, was last seen just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police say. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Moreland is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, light brown cowboy boots and a black backpack.

Charlestown is about 100 miles south of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Moreland's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 812-246-6996 or 911.

