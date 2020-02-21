Silver Alert: Missing Indy-area pair believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert Friday night for an elderly Indianapolis-area duo believed to be in extreme danger.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old John Clayton Currin and 82-year-old Siri Benhar Currin, of Avon.

John Currin is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Air Force veteran hat, tan windbreaker and brown pants. He was most recently seen driving a beige 2005 four-door Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana plate TK886LNK.

Siri Currin is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an off-white jacket.

The Currins were last seen Friday around 11:30 a.m. Police say they are believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.

