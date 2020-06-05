Silver Alert: Michigan State Police searching for missing 5-year-old and 7-year-old

The Michigan State Police is investigating the disappearance of two young brothers, who are believed to be in danger.

Ace Shaffer is a white 7-year-old boy, who stands 3 feet 10 inches and weighs 40 pounds, according to police. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Ace was last seen wearing a blue and red Under Armor T-shirt, Batman sandals, and blue jeans.

Cruz Shaffer is a white 5 year-old-boy, 3 feet 10 inches and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Cruz was last seen wearing a Blue shirt with a dinosaur eating an X-Box controller, blue jeans, and Spiderman sandals.

Ace and Cruz are believed to be with their father, James Shaffer.

James is a 30-year--old white man, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

James, Ace, and Cruz were last seen in a black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate D349RX.

Ace and Cruz are missing from Bryan, Ohio, which is 176 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and were last seen on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am.

If you have any information on Ace and Cruz Shaffer, contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or 911.

