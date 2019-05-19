UPDATE: Silver Alert: 84-year-old Salem woman cancelled

The Silver Alert issued for Imogene Winslow has been cancelled as of Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:17 am as requested by the investigating agency.

EARLIER:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Imogene Winslow, an 84 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, white hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a light blue shirt, light colored pants, and black shoes.

Imogene is missing from Salem, Indiana which is 103 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Imogene Winslow, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.