Silent protest, heated conversations to keep funding for libraries

St. Joseph County Public Library hosted a Night without Libraries Thursday to fight to keep its funding.

Hundreds of community members silently protested from the St. Joseph County Public Library on Main Street in South Bend to the County-City Building.

A St. Joseph County 911 executive board proposal would not increase the amount of income taxes for people who live or work in St. Joseph County, but the distribution of the income taxes that are collected would change.

Libraries, townships, small towns, airports and Transpo could receive less money -- approximately $1.6 million in total.

“What we are proposing here is fairness in funding. Our 911 Communication Center. Our 911 Communication Center is the one truly public safety, mission-critical service, provided by St. Joseph County,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said.

Many community members had concerns about the proposal.

"It's really important that all kids have access to the library and learning. ... The unexpected funding cut so quickly really concerns me,” said Caitlin Hubbard, a concerned parent.

St. Joseph County Public Library officials said they are afraid they may have to close a branch because it could lose nearly $500,000 in revenue.

"And that would just leave an enormous hole in a community, because libraries are part of the fabric of a neighborhood,” library communications manager Jennifer Henecke said.

Some council member said they are concerned too. Some said entities have to stop competing against each other for dollars, while others worried about timing and not enough feedback from the public.

"For the public to actually be engaged in receiving that information and understanding it,” said South Bend Common Council member, Jo M. Broden.

The $8 million operating budget of the dispatch center is now being covered by the South Bend, Mishawaka and St. Joseph County governments.

The proposed measure is scheduled for a public hearing and possible vote before the St. Joseph County Council on Sept. 10.

If passed by the county, the measure would still have to pass either the Mishawaka or South Bend Common Councils to take effect.

