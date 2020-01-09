Signs of dyslexia and what to do

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects areas of the brain that process language.

It has no effect on intelligence, so children with dyslexia can grow up to be very successful, just like Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, John Lennon and Whoopi Goldberg. But undiagnosed dyslexia can lead kids to feel that they are less intelligent than their peers.

That means recognizing symptoms and getting help early can make a world of difference.

Dr. Jacquelyn Brown was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 7.

"For every person, dyslexia is a little bit different. For me, it's very specific to language-based learning disability," said Brown, who works in the Vanderbilt University Department of Psychiatry.

Dyslexia often creates difficulty with spelling, writing and reading.

"It looked like I was trying to read a foreign language, the letters just never made sense," Brown recalled.

The first symptoms of dyslexia is problems remembering letters, names and colors, struggling with new words and talking at a later age.

School-age children might be unable to pronounce unfamiliar words, have difficulty telling two similar words apart or try to avoid reading all together.

So, what can parents do? Stay organized with checklists, color coding and routines. Talk to your child's teachers so they know they're dyslexic. Use pictures when reading and writing to link words to images and remind them that dyslexia doesn't have to limit them in life.

Just ask Brown, who earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience with her dyslexia.

"It doesn't just magically go away when you become an adult; you just learn better strategies to deal with it," she said.

Most dyslexic children will need some special education. Multisensory structured language education is what many experts consider the gold standard. It uses sight, sound, movement and touch to help kids connect language to words.

DYSLEXICS AND ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES: Scientists studying the brain have found that dyslexic adults who become capable readers use different neural pathways than non-dyslexics. Researchers, Judith Rumsey and Barry Horwitz, at the National Institute of Mental Health used positron emission tomography (PET) to compare regional cerebral blood flow (rCBF) among dyslexic and non-dyslexic men. Research correlating brain activity with reading ability showed an opposite relationship between reading ability and cerebral blood flow patterns. For non-dyslexic subjects, stronger activation of left hemispheric reading systems corresponded to better reading skill. For dyslexic subjects, the opposite was true: the stronger the left-hemispheric pattern, the poorer the reader. They observed a similar pattern in the right hemisphere. In the right brain area, the dyslexic men had higher activation levels than subjects during the word reading tasks, which correlated positively to improved reading ability. For the non-dyslexic group, such activation pattern was negatively correlated to reading ability. (Source: https://www.dyslexia.com/research/articles/alternative-brain-pathways/)

