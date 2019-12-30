Significant snowfall for the end of 2019

Monday:

A chance of rain showers before 7am, then scattered rain with snow mixing in through the afternoon. Several hours of dry weather with cloudy skies. We start the day in the 40s, but head towards dinnertime with temperatures in the low 30s. Strong winds from the west, gusting as high as 40mph.

Tonight:

Snow begins after 10pm. We're under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11pm until 7pm Thursday. Low temperatures in the upper 20s with a wind chills in the teens. Significant snowfall accumulation into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday:

Snow showers likely throughout the morning. Afternoon highs near the freezing point with a range of 1 to 4" of snow accumulation from south to north across Michiana.