THIS MORNING:

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect. Snow likely early with wake-up temperatures near 30 degrees. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

FRIDAY:

Snow ends before 1pm. A few scattered rain showers possible later this afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. A light breeze with total accumulations ranging from a dusting up to 4"

TONIGHT:

Gradually clearing skies. Cooling into the middle 20s. A chilly start to your Saturday.