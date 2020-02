A petition to save a familiar Indiana theme park has reached more than 22,000 signatures in its first two days.

Dustin Sprunger launched the initiative with the hope that "maybe, just maybe someone out there can save our little jewel of a park."

Apex Parks Group, the owner of Indiana Beach Boardwalk and Resort, shut down the 94-year-old site when it couldn't find a buyer for the property.

To add your signature, visit the change.org petition.