Shrek the Musical comes to the Lerner Theatre

Fairytales, fantasy and true love is coming to the Lerner Theatre this weekend.

Shrek the Musical premieres Friday night and plays through Sunday.

The show is put on by Premiere Arts, and it's packed full of comedy, great music and dancing.

"The kids are going to just love the bright colors, the fun music and the bright dances,” said Tanner Smale of Premiere Arts. “But I think the parents and adults can really appreciate those deeper morals that are going into the story and they can appreciate all the work that has gone into it."

Shrek the Musical plays Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

There will also be a special, all youth production of Shrek on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Lerner Theatre box office or online by clicking here .