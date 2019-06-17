Shred-A-Thon raises more than $17,000 for 16 Pack-A-Backpack

We want to thank everyone who came out to our Shred-A-Thon this past weekend here at WNDU Studios.

In total, we were able to shred more than 80,000 pounds of paper while raising more than $17,000 for 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Thanks to your donations, many children will be able to get backpacks for the coming school year.

We also want to thank our partners at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, the Better Business Bureau and Integra Certified Document Destruction.

Thanks to them, we were able to help around 1,400 people protect their identity.

