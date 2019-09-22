Showers/storms possible for Sunday

Showers this morning especially in far west/northwestern areas. There will be a lot of dry time as well today as the bulk of the rain remains west of our area, just clipping our western areas at times. Many eastern areas may not see much, if any rain until this evening. It’s going to be a cloudy and breezy day with highs ranging from upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front moves through this evening which will bring rain across Michiana. Rain could be heavy in spots. Cooler air moves in behind the front bringing lows tonight back down into the upper 50, and highs only in the low 70s tomorrow, right where they should be on the first day of Fall. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower in the morning, otherwise clouds give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 70s most of the week, but back to near 80 degrees for the weekend.

