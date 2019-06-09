Showers tonight, turning cooler tomorrow

Scattered showers will continue tonight, and rain could be heavy in spots. That could lead to localized flooding. A cold front moves through overnight bringing cooler air and breezy conditions for Monday. Showers will be possible through around lunchtime, but sunshine should be back by dinner. Highs will only be in the mid 60s. Warmer with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday before rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday. Overall a cool week ahead with highs in the 60s to mid 70s.