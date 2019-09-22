Showers tonight, but feeling like Fall tomorrow

Scattered showers will move through Michiana tonight ahead of a cold front. Rain could be heavy in spots, mainly for folks near Lake Michigan and into far NW Indiana. Lows will get down to around 60 overnight. Tomorrow is the first day of Fall, and it will feel more like it after that cold front moves through. There could be a couple spotty showers early, otherwise clouds will be on the decrease with mostly sunny skies expected by afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler with seasonable highs in the low 70s. Dry on Tuesday, then the next system brings a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. We do have some small rain chances this weekend, and we’ll keep an eye on things as we get closer. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the beginning of the week, but back on the warm side for the weekend.