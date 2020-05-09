Showers, t-storms and even snow possible on Mother's Day

Mother’s Day won’t be the nicest weather wise. We will see scattered showers off and on through the day, and maybe have a few t-storms as well. It will be a breezy day overall, but any storms that do form could bring gusty winds as well as small hail. Highs in the low to mid 50s. To top it off, as temperatures cool down Sunday night we could see some flakes mixing in with the showers. There's a slight chance for rain/snow first thing Monday morning, otherwise we clear out on Monday with partly cloudy skies, but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Frost will be possible again Monday night and Tuesday night with lows in the mid 30s. Then we warm up mid week with rain returning. Rain chances will stick around through the rest of the week, but at least it will be warmer.