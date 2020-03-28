Showers, storms possible tonight

We are still watching for the potential for showers and storms this evening, but it’s looking much less likely for any severe weather as instability is lacking in our area. Besides any potential for storms, winds will be picking up in general, especially overnight with Sunday being quite windy. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this evening with lows overnight near 50.

Tomorrow will be a windy day, with winds gusting to around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Michiana from 8am to 8pm EDT. Some showers will be possible tomorrow as well. While the high for the day in the record book will be closer to 60 degrees (around midnight), the bulk of the daytime hours will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds decrease on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s most of the next 10 days with rain chances increasing again Thursday and Friday.

