Showers return tomorrow

After a snowy start to the day we’re seeing nice sunshine this evening. We’re expecting mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling through the 30s this evening, and lows in the upper 20s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a breezy day and a warmer one as well with highs back in the low 50s. Some spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, and much like Tuesday, there could be a bit of small hail. As temperatures cool down in the evening we’ll see a scattered rain/snow mix, and then some light lake-effect snow showers possible overnight into Friday morning. Accumulation would be light, and mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Friday will be a much colder day, and a windy one at that. Winds could gust to around 40 mph, making it feel much colder, and causing more problems for beaches on Lake Michigan. The cool down is brief, though, as temperatures soar back above normal this weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The only bad thing about this weekend is having to lose an hour of sleep as we move those clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time. Rain returns to start off next week.

