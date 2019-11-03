Showers possbile tonight but some flakes this week

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with breezy conditions. A few showers in spots, especially mainly in northern areas. It won’t be quite as cold with lows closer to 40 degrees.

We will still have a chance for showers tomorrow as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Showers should taper off by early evening with clouds on the decrease overnight. We’ll see highs near 50 again tomorrow, but then drop into the low 40 for Tuesday. The next chance for precip will be on Wednesday with showers possible (maybe a few flakes in the morning in northern areas), then rain and snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday, with temperatures cold enough for all snow Thursday night and early Friday. Not a ton of moisture in our area, so precip amounts should be low. Temperatures take a dive in the second part of the week with highs well below normal in the 30s.

