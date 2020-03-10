Showers ending early Tuesday morning

THIS MORNING:
Rain likely. West wind becoming northwest, ushering in cooler air. Wake-up temperatures falling from the 50s to the 30s.
THIS AFTERNOON:
Rain ends before 9am. Temperatures level out in the middle 40s. Gradually clearing skies lead to some afternoon sunshine.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies. Becoming calm in the evening with lows near the freezing point.
WEDNESDAY:
A slight chance of a rain/snow mix before 1pm. Cloudy skies with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.