Showers ending early Tuesday morning

THIS MORNING:

Rain likely. West wind becoming northwest, ushering in cooler air. Wake-up temperatures falling from the 50s to the 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Rain ends before 9am. Temperatures level out in the middle 40s. Gradually clearing skies lead to some afternoon sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Becoming calm in the evening with lows near the freezing point.

WEDNESDAY:

A slight chance of a rain/snow mix before 1pm. Cloudy skies with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.