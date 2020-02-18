Showers ending Tuesday morning

TODAY:

Everything is melting this morning with temperatures above the freezing point for your morning commute. As students and teachers return to school, roads will be wet along with isolated showers finishing throughout the morning. This afternoon, skies will gradually clear as temperatures fall through the 30s. Dress for a harsh windchill. Winds coming in from the northwest 10 to 20 miles an hour.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows drop near 20°. A chilly start to your Wednesday morning. Mainly clear skies with dry conditions.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry, sunny, but cool. High temperatures in the upper 20s, near 30°. A light breeze with a minor wind chill in effect most of the day.