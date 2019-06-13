Showers continue on and off throughout the afternoon

TODAY:

Tracking the end of Thursday's rain

With a low pressure system lingering overhead, we’ll continue to see light rain this Thursday morning. As the entire system tracks farther east, we’ll gradually dry out in Michiana. Afternoon highs fall way below average in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Limited sunshine after showers end around dinnertime.

TONIGHT:

Dress for lows in the 40s overnight. A very chilly morning on Friday. Dry with clear skies.

FRIDAY:

A pleasant finish to the workweek! Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s