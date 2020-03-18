Showers begin after 2pm Wednesday

THIS MORNING:
Cloudy & dry for the beginning of the day. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 30s. A minor wind chill.
THIS AFTERNOON:
Sprinkles on the radar by lunchtime with heavier showers after 2pm. Cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 40s, near 50. Rainfall totals near 0.25”
TONIGHT:
Mainly dry with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Lows in the lower 40s as you wake up on Thursday. Early FOG likely.
THURSDAY:
We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather with thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail possible.
BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:
Showers end early Friday. High: 52° FALLING through the day.
CHILLY weekend ahead with sunny skies Saturday & Sunday.