Showers begin after 2pm Wednesday

THIS MORNING:

Cloudy & dry for the beginning of the day. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 30s. A minor wind chill.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Sprinkles on the radar by lunchtime with heavier showers after 2pm. Cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 40s, near 50. Rainfall totals near 0.25”

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Lows in the lower 40s as you wake up on Thursday. Early FOG likely.

THURSDAY:

We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather with thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail possible.

BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:

Showers end early Friday. High: 52° FALLING through the day.

CHILLY weekend ahead with sunny skies Saturday & Sunday.