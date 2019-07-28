Showers and storms to start the work week

Warm and muggy conditions will continue tonight. There is just a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Lows will be warm, in the low 70s. For Monday, a cold front will slowly approach. Ahead of that we will see scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. With a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, there could be heavy rainfall. Winds could be a bit on the gusty side as well. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower on Tuesday, but overall, cooler and drier air moves in behind the front, bringing another stretch of comfortable weather for mid to late week, with mostly dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but move back into the low to mid 80s to finish the week.