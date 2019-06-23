Some spotty showers this morning, especially in northwestern areas. The better chance for showers and storms comes late this afternoon (mainly after 4pm) into the evening as a warm front moves in. Heavy rain possible with a low threat for strong to severe storms. Scattered showers and storms continue tonight, and then again on Monday. Most of Tuesday dry but a slight chance for a lingering shower in the morning, and then a cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms Tuesday night. The rest of the week brings warm temperatures and slight chances for showers and storms.
Showers and storms to finish the weekend
By Cindi Clawson |
Posted: Sun 9:16 AM, Jun 23, 2019