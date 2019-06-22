Showers and storms return on Sunday

Nice weather expected this evening with clouds thickening and temps falling into the 60s. We'll fall into the low 60s overnight. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning, but the best chance for wet weather comes later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening as a warm front moves through and brings showers and thunderstorms with it. Some storms could be strong. It's a low threat a this point, but not zero. Highs will climb into the low 80s tomorrow with humid conditions.

Monday will bring some scattered showers and storms as well, but the chances are much smaller the rest of the week. We'll be in a warmer, more humid pattern where a few isolated showers (maybe a rumble) could fire with the heating of the day. Temps get into the mid to upper 80s later this week.