Showers and storms lead to a cooler and less humid start to the work week!

Showers and storms have been rolling through Michiana bringing heavy rain to much of the area. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of St. Joseph, Marshall, Starke and La Porte counties until 7:45pm Sunday evening where areas have seen 1-4" of rainfall. The rain continues until this evening then clears out. We'll see cooler and less humid temps behind this as we start our work week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies to start then more sunshine later in the day. We're back in the 80s by mid-week and start to bring that humidity back in towards next weekend.