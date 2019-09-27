Showers and storms for our Friday night

Showers and t-storms will be around this evening during our Friday night football games. Rain could be heavy and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Michiana through 5am EDT. We may have some breaks in the action in spots this evening, but lightning from nearby storms could still bring games to a halt. Severe weather is not out of the question, but the best chance for that is late this evening (after 10-11pm) into the overnight as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.

Saturday will bring scattered showers, mainly in the early half of the day, and a chance for showers and a few rumbles in the evening. Highs around 70. A chance for showers on Sunday and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. It warms up a bunch for Monday and Tuesday with a ridge of high pressure in place, bringing highs in the mid 80s. But we’ll be back in the low 60s by the end of the week, with lows potentially in the 40s.