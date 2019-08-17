More of the same tonight and tomorrow as a couple fronts and some weak upper level waves help to bring scattered showers and storms. There is a low risk for strong to severe storms tonight and Sunday. Models differ quite a bit with timing and even placement of storms, but it looks like the better chance (still low) for stronger storms will be later tomorrow afternoon. We get a bit of a lull on Monday with only a slight chance for storms, but another front approaches Tuesday, increasing those chances again. Expect warm and humid conditions for a few days along with the storm chances. The front finally moves through early Wednesday, bringing cooler and drier air to finish the week.
Showers and storms for Sunday
More of the same tonight and tomorrow as a couple fronts and some weak upper level waves help to bring scattered showers and storms. There is a low risk for strong to severe storms tonight and Sunday. Models differ quite a bit with timing and even placement of storms, but it looks like the better chance (still low) for stronger storms will be later tomorrow afternoon. We get a bit of a lull on Monday with only a slight chance for storms, but another front approaches Tuesday, increasing those chances again. Expect warm and humid conditions for a few days along with the storm chances. The front finally moves through early Wednesday, bringing cooler and drier air to finish the week.