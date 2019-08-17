Showers and storms for Sunday

More of the same tonight and tomorrow as a couple fronts and some weak upper level waves help to bring scattered showers and storms. There is a low risk for strong to severe storms tonight and Sunday. Models differ quite a bit with timing and even placement of storms, but it looks like the better chance (still low) for stronger storms will be later tomorrow afternoon. We get a bit of a lull on Monday with only a slight chance for storms, but another front approaches Tuesday, increasing those chances again. Expect warm and humid conditions for a few days along with the storm chances. The front finally moves through early Wednesday, bringing cooler and drier air to finish the week.

