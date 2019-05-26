Tomorrow is Memorial Day, and if you have outdoor plans, you'll want to make sure you stay on top of the weather. The morning should be fine, but showers and storms are expected to return in the afternoon, especially mid afternoon and into Monday night. Some storms could potentially be strong or severe. Periods of showers and storms continue over the next several days as this pesky weather pattern continues, with heavy rainfall possible.
Showers and storms for Memorial Day and beyond
