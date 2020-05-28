Showers and storms again tonight, but relief in sight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms again this evening. A cold front will move through overnight keeping the rain chances going and helping to drop the temperatures back down into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

There will still be some lingering showers tomorrow mainly in the morning, then skies gradually clear in the afternoon with sunshine on the way. It will be cooler and much less humid with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The weekend will be dry with a decent amount of sunshine, but it will be cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the 40s. A few clouds on Saturday, but lots of sunshine expected on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up again next week with rain chances returning.

