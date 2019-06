A driver fired shots at another's vehicle following a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in South Bend.

According to police, at around 7:30 a.m, a white vehicle hit a victim's parked car at Federal Mogul on Cleveland. The victim followed the driver along Cleveland Road, confronted that person and fired five rounds at their vehicle.

The hit-and-run driver then sped off. We're still trying to find out if anyone was injured. Police are looking for the white vehicle.