Shots fired at 2 homes, vehicle on east side of South Bend

When James Aldridge grew up on the east of South Bend in the 1990s, he remembers being able to go outside without worrying about his safety.

It's a different story in 2019.

"I can't live in this town anymore, knowing that my children ain't safe and my neighbors ain't safe," Aldridge said.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, his home, another home and a vehicle were hit with gunfire between the 1100 and 1200 blocks of East McKinley Avenue. Two bullets hit Aldridge's house. He found one of them.

The Tuesday incident marks the ninth time in two years Aldridge has heard gunshots in his neighborhood.

"We're here together. God put us here for a reason, not to be against each other," Aldridge said.

Currently, South Bend Police says there are no suspects. Anyone with information should call 574-235-9201.

