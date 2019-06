A delectable summertime tradition is coming back to South Bend Friday.

"Shortcakes on the Blacktop" is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside St. James Cathedral. For five dollars, you'll be able to get a shortcake with whipped cream and ice cream.

Proceeds go to local nonprofits. This year's beneficiaries are Madison School Shoe Project, O’Hana Heritage Foundation/A Rosie Place, and St. Margaret’s House.