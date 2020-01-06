Shortages force closing of Illinois pot dispensaries

Illinois recreational marijuana sales have taken a hit with the closing of several dispensaries around the state because of product shortages.

The legal sale of recreational cannabis began Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day.

State officials report a little over $10.8 million in cannabis sales over five days, which dispensary operators say caused a product shortage.

Jason Erkes says Cresco Labs shut its Sunnyside shops in Chicago, Rockford and Champaign to customers to “reset” and give the staff that has worked five 14-hour days straight a break.

