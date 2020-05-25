Short on top and CPR: Kokomo barber saves customer

A barber is being credited with saving the life of an 80-year-old customer who had a heart attack after a haircut.

Archie Whitton had asked his Kokomo barber, Jeff Smith, if he could use an outdoor hose to add water to his car radiator last Tuesday.

After a few minutes, Smith didn't see Whitton.

He went outside, found him on the ground and performed CPR.

Smith says he's no hero.

Smith says he just did what he hopes other people would do for him.

