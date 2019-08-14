Shipshewana teen drowns while swimming on Long Lake in Cass County

A 19-year-old girl is dead after a drowning incident in Porter Township on Long Lake on Tuesday night.

A group of seven people were wake boarding when they stopped to take a break around 7 p.m., deputies said.

Janelle Miller, of Shipshewana who was also one of the passengers, left the boat to swim.

Shortly after, the group called 911 and dove into the water to find Miller. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Cass County deputies, along with SEPSA Fire Authority and SEPSA ambulance were unable to locate Miller.

The Cass County Marine Division along with the Van Buren County Dive Team arrived on scene and were able to locate Miller's body, just before 11 p.m.

Deputies said alcohol was not a factor and a life jacket was not used at the time.

This incident remains under investigation.