Shipshewana Flea Market opens for the season

One of the Midwest’s largest flea markets is open for the season.

The Shipshewana Flea Market opened up last week, and nearly 400 vendors are selling their goods.

The flea market started back in 1922, and it's a family tradition for many.

"I think people are looking for a change of pace,” said Market Director Michael Christner. “It's just a small town. I mean, there's 600 residents but we can have as many as 20,000 to 30,000 people on any given day.”

The farmer’s market is in a new location this year at the flea market. It’s now located on the east side of the grounds, by gates eight and nine.

Antique and livestock auctions happen every Wednesday throughout the year.

The flea market is open every Tuesday and Wednesday through September, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be two special weekend markets happening in June and August.

