Shipshewana Flea Market & Auction opens for the season

The Shipshewana Flea Market & Auction is up and running after delaying the season opening by a few weeks because of the pandemic.

The market is operating at about 75 percent vendor capacity, but more are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

It's business as usual, but shoppers will notice hand sanitizer stations throughout the market, and less seating will be available to promote physical distancing.

While masks are not required, they are recommended, and some vendors will ask shoppers to wear them inside their booths.

"There are some stipulations with each individual vendor, so some will require them to come into their booth," said Michael Christner, market manager. "And they also have limitations as far as how many people can come in, depending on how their setup is."

Masks can be purchased at certain booths or at the front office.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, click here .

