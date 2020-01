The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to lock their cars after a recent rise in break-ins.

Police have responded to multiple reports of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles in front of homes near Tippecanoe River State Park.

The suspects are believed to be two men who may have visited local businesses with a large amount of change.

If you have any information, you're asked to reach out to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 574-946-6655.