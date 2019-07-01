Sheriff removed after Parkland shooting running for old job

The Florida sheriff who was removed by the governor from his elected office after a school shooting that left 17 people dead is running for his old job in 2020.

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed paperwork Monday stating his intention to run in the August 2020 Democratic primary.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January for his department's response to the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Israel is fighting the suspension before the Florida Senate and had previously committed to running for the seat regardless of whether he was reinstated.

The Republican governor has accused Israel of incompetence and neglect of duty for failing to properly train his deputies for an active shooter situation.

Israel's lawyer says DeSantis' decision to suspend the sheriff was politically motivated.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office also lost its law enforcement accreditation following criticism over its handling of fatal shootings at a high school and airport.

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted 13-0 last week to not renew the Broward Sheriff's Office's accreditation. Commission members include law enforcement and other local officials from around Florida. As reasons for the decision, they cited the agency's handling of last year's Parkland shooting and a 2017 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately comment.

CFA executive director Lori Mizell says 166 agencies have the voluntary certification. An agency can keep operating without accreditation. Mizell says having accreditation means an agency meets more than 250 professional standards.

