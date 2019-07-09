Sheriff's office confirms hot car death in southern Indiana

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff, a parent forgot to drop off their child at day care Tuesday morning. The Sheriff says when the parent went to pick up the child, the parent realized the child was still in the car seat.

The Sheriff confirms the child has died.

Sheriff Weddings says the child was a young boy and he attended the USI daycare.

Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a child left in a car.

Deputies say the child had been in the car since the morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Southern Indiana’s Children’s Center is closed due to a medical emergency involving one child.

USI officials say the parents of the affected child have been notified.

USI is asking all parents to pick up their children at the Health Professions Center in Mitchell Auditorium.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.