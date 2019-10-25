Sheriff recommends parents check sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

A Michiana sheriff's office is urging parents to check the Indiana sex offender registry before taking their children trick-or-treating this Halloween season.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office sent a press release Friday reminding parents about the tool.

There at 208 registered sex offenders living in La Porte County, according to the sheriff's office. Of those, 107 are classified as sex offender, 66 are sexually violent predators, 25 are offenders against children, four are violent offenders and six are awaiting classification.

Parents who want to check the statewide registry may do so by visiting the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry, a database that has information on offenders from across the state.

Users of the site can search a radius as small as a quarter-mile from a specific address, as well as search by city, name, email and more.

