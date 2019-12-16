Sheriff: School resource officer who slammed student fired

A North Carolina deputy seen on surveillance video violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice and then dragging the child away has been fired.

News outlets report the school resource officer was fired from the sheriff's office Monday. The deputy had been on paid administrative leave since the incident was reported last week. The officer hasn't been publicly identified.

The sheriff says the student is under the age of 12.

No charges against the deputy have been announced. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation has been called to look in to the situation, which happened at Vance County High School about 45 miles north of Raleigh.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/16/2019 12:53:47 PM (GMT -5:00)

