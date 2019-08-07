Sheriff Redman, St. Joseph Co. PD looking to move to new post

Spacing, security and outdated technology are just a few reasons why the St. Joseph County Police Department wants to find a new home.

One of Sheriff Bill Redman's goals is to have a centralized place for evidence.

"This is where our officers can come and leave evidence that they may have collected at a scene," Redman said. "But as you can see, everything's kind of stacked on each other, so we've certainly run out of space here."

The County Police Post has been on Lincoln Way West in South Bend since 1991. The department leases the current post from the South Bend International Airport.

It's just 7,800 square feet and right now holds mostly offices and storage. There are also three bays for mechanics, but one is used for overflow.

"With the new location that we anticipate, we'll have five work bays. We currently have two full-time mechanics; I've asked for an additional mechanic," Redman said.

He hopes to renovate a former county garage on Lathrop Street. It's almost triple the size of the current space, at more than 21,000 square feet.

This new location would also allow the road patrol and detective bureau to move in. Both departments are currently housed in separate buildings.

"I wanted to make sure that we are preparing this police post to last, not only under my term as sheriff for the next four years, eight years, but beyond that," Redman added.

The St. Joseph County Council and Board of County Commissioners are considering the department's plan.

16 News Now is told bids are out to get estimated costs.

County Council Member Diana Hess called the potential move to the garage "an improvement" from the current space but said county leaders still have questions, and nothing has been finalized.

After talks with its architectural firm, the police department estimates moving and renovation costs at $2.7 million.

