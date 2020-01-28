Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court

Authorities in Tennessee say a man lit a marijuana cigarette in court while expressing his views on marijuana legalization.

News outlets report 20-year-old Spencer Alan Boston was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession after sparking up in the courtroom.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan says Boston was in court on a simple drug possession charge.

Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence but instead expressed his views on legalizing marijuana.

Bryan says Boston took a marijuana cigarette out of his pocket and smoked it.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Moore say the courtroom crowd chuckled and Boston was immediately taken into custody.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/28/2020 4:20:17 PM (GMT -5:00)

