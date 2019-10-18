Shepherd found guilty in fatal Fulton County bus stop crash

Alyssa Shepherd has been found guilty of felony reckless homicide in the fatal bus stop crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle in Fulton County.

Eleven-year-old Maverik Lowe was also hit and suffered severe injuries.

The crash happened on Oct. 30, 2018, as the children were crossing State Road 25 in Rochester to get on their school bus.

In court Friday, 25-year-old Shepherd was found guilty of all three counts of felony reckless homicide, level 5 felonies. She was also found guilty of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, and guilty of passing school bus causing injury with stop arm extended, a class A misdemeanor.

Shepherd faces up to 21.5 years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 18

The crash caught national attention and prompted legislation to be passed in Indiana in April.

The MAXSTRONG School Bus Safety bill mandates safety changes that include requiring stop arm cameras on buses, no longer allowing children to cross state highways to board a bus and increasing penalties for those who disregard stopped school buses.

