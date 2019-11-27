Shelter dogs get Thanksgiving dinner

For the seventh year in a row, the Thanksgiving holiday has gone to the dogs.

Animal advocates from Detroit based Bark Nation today delivered 150 holiday “Kongs” to the Berrien County Animal Shelter. That’s one Kong for each dog being housed there.

“They didn't ask to be here. They don't deserve to be in a shelter but if they're going to be at a shelter on Thanksgiving they should, they should have something fun,” said Bark Nation Volunteer Tori Parrelly.

Bark Nation today delivered more than 2,000 Kongs to shelters across Michigan as part of its seventh annual “Kongsgiving” celebration.

“The devices were filled with a mixture of traditional holiday fare. “Everything is dog safe so we do canned turkey, canned chicken, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, yams, pumpkin. Sometimes we do green beans dogs don't really like the green beans so we cut that out this year,” said Parrelly.

A local group called Animal Aid stepped up with 120 catnip pillows so the shelter’s felines could join in the celebration.

