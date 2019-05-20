‘She’ll always be with me’: Mother remembers toddler who died after reported sexual assault

One mother had to do the unthinkable Sunday: say goodbye her 17-month-old daughter, whose life had barely started.

Purple and teal wreathes adorned the doors and patrons of the New Life Deliverance Tablernacle church Sunday, representing domestic violence and sexual assault – the sickening acts that took the life of 17-month-old Nariah Brown earlier this month.

“I’m just sorry to see a life cut short that didn’t really have enough time to begin," said Nariah’s relative, Hope Greene.

The 17-month old died after being sexually assaulted in a motel by a man that her mother trusted and knew since childhood.

“It’s really not fair for this little kid that couldn’t defend herself to go through this. I just don’t know what to say about this,” said family friend Sterling Harris.

Dozens of mourners, including Mayor Levar Stoney, left no empty seats inside the church to memorialize the young girl.

After the procession, most of them gathered as a family at the repass to commemorate Nariah’s life, through celebration. But while dozens felt the pain of this loss, perhaps none felt it more so than Aija Brown, Nariah’s mother, who summed up the last two weeks as “very traumatizing, sleepless nights and very long days.”

Brown says she is trying to cope everyday, looking at this experience and the love surrounding her, as a way to self-heal.

She says she’s thankful for the support to cope with a pain that no one should ever had to experience: saying a final goodbye to their child.

“I’ll never move on. She’ll always be with me," Brown said.

