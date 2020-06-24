Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to reopen

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is planning to reopen its doors to visitors next week.

Aquarium members will be the first welcomed back on Wednesday, July 1, followed by the general public on Friday, July 3.

The aquarium has developed a phased approach to reopening that includes new protocols, such as highly limited admission capacity, required face coverings for everyone ages two and older, and increased cleaning and sanitation.

With the reopening, Shedd has called back 120 of its furloughed staff members.