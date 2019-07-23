Sexual assault suspect could be connected to Delphi teen girls' murders

Indiana investigators are working to determine if a sexual assault suspect is connected to the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The girls' bodies were found in Delphi in 2017. Their killer remains unknown.

However, the case is getting national attention once again. It will be featured on a Tuesday night episode of "Inside Edition."

Etter was charged in the June 22 abduction and rape of a 26-year-old woman in Tippecanoe County. He was stopped driving a stolen red pickup truck in Boone County on June 27 and killed himself during a five-hour standoff with police.

Investigators say he abducted the woman while she was changing her tire on the side of the road in Tippecanoe County.

"He said he's done some bad things in his life and he's a bad person," Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith told "Inside Edition."

Other departments were already looking into Etter, thanks to an earlier phone tip in the Delphi case.

"I think the awareness all the way around, whether it be through social media, media, even through the law enforcement agencies was heightened recently because of his events in Tippecanoe and Boone counties," Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told 16 News Now.

Investigators have also requested Etter's autopsy and DNA results. However, Leazenby said it's still too early for any conclusions.

"We all want that resolution, which is justice for Libby and Abby, but at the end of the day, as I've said from the beginning, we have to make sure we have this correct," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at 844-459-5786, Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537 or the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at 765-564-2413. You can also email investigators at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

